Yogi Adityanath announces commission for Dalits

Yogi Adityanath pays tribute in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Yogi Adityanath pays tribute in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government would form a commission to look into issues of Dalits and other deprived communities, and also ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach them. Adityanath also said that scholarship to SC students of Classes X and XI would be increased. “We will form a commission. This commission will see how benefits of government schemes can be made available to these people (Dalits, poor and deprived). The commission will cater to those who have been left deprived (of the benefits of government schemes) due to conspiracy,” said the chief minister at a function where he was conferred with ‘Dalit Mitra’ (Friend of Dalit) award by Ambedkar Mahasabha. Governor Ram Naik was present on the occasion.

Citing steps taken by the Centre for uplift of Dalits and the deprived, Adityanath said that if anyone has worked for them since Independence, then it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath said that no Dalit would be harassed by the police, as was being alleged by BSP. He said that in case of any such reports of harassment, strict action would be taken against the guilty police officers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App