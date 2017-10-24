Yogi Adityanath announces 24-hr power for Chitrakoot Dhaam, Ramayana gallery

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Round the clock power supply for Chitrakoot Dhaam, laser show at Ram Ghat, ropeway for Lakshman Pahari, development of the Kamadgiri parikrama route, making Chitrakoot a free zone for vehicles, Ramayana gallery, Ram Leela performances in different languages and development of the Ram Leela ground were among the projects announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Chitrakoot on Monday, along with a promise to develop the region keeping its heritage in mind. He laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 54 crore in the town.

He said the Opposition, which has been raising questions on his visit to Chitrakoot after Ayodhya, should observe the developments with patience, adding that his visit was aimed at bringing employment to the region through religious tourism.

Adityanath began the day with a 5 km-long parikrama (circumambulation) of the Kamadgiri mountain on foot. “All those who have nothing to do see politics in every work. If we have come here to express our faith and promise facilities and security to pilgrims, then they should watch with patience,” he said, adding that Lord Ram spent over 11 years in exile near Kamadgiri and that he hopes people of UP get the “blessings” of Kamadgiri as well. He later held a review meeting of development projects.

