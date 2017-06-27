Congress rebukes Yogi Adityanath’s booklet, releases its own titled ‘100 din, 100 fareb’

Criticising the booklet released by the Uttar Pradesh government on completion of its 100 days in office, Congress on Tuesday termed it as a “bunch of lies”, and said the Yogi Adityanath government is yet to take a step to fulfill the promises it made during the polls. Criticising the booklet released by the Uttar Pradesh government on completion of its 100 days in office, Congress on Tuesday termed it as a “bunch of lies”, and said the Yogi Adityanath government is yet to take a step to fulfill the promises it made during the polls.

Criticising the booklet released by the Uttar Pradesh government on completion of Yogi Adityanath’s 100 days in office, Congress on Tuesday termed it as a “bunch of lies” saying the Adityanath government is yet to take a step to fulfill the promises it made during poll campaigning. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, UP state Congress vice president Sataydev Tripathi and spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh released a parallel booklet titled ‘100 din, 100 fareb’ (100 days, 100 lies).

While speaking to the media, Tripathi said, “There has been a four-fold increase in crime and the promises of putting all criminals behind bars now appear laughable. Roads have not been made pot-hole free by June 15. Apart from this, the proposal to buy potato at the rate of Rs 487 per quintal too has proved to be a big flop.” The Congress spokesperson also added that despite innumerable reminders by the chief minister to his cabinet and senior officials regarding the disclosure of their personal asset, still more than half of them are yet to submit the details.

Congress termed UP government’s initiatives as ‘farce’ such as reducing fees of private schools, distribution of free laptops, 24 hours power supply, power-for-all, anti-Romeo squads, women’s safety, ‘Gaupalak Yojana’, rural employment, anti-land mafia task force, cleaning of river Gomti and an anti-corruption task force.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on completion of its 100 days in office, and released a booklet called “100 din vishwas ke” on his government’s performance since he assumed office on March 19. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the tasks his government undertook in its first 100 days in office. The BJP had assumed office on March 19 after a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh legislative polls bagging 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies.

with PTI inputs

