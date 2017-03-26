Yogi Adityanath: With power comes greater responsibility

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi on Sunday asked all BJP office bearers and public representatives not to undertake any contractual work and instead monitor them for effective execution.

He said BJP’s unprecedented win the recent Assembly elections had only increased the responsibilities of the party and its workers.

“No office bearer of the party or any public representative should undertake any contractual work (thekedaari). They should rather monitor them. And, if they find any discrepancy, they can inform me, so that action could be taken immediately against the guilty,” he said.

Addressing people at the BJP’s regional office on the second day of his Gorakhpur visit, he said, “After victory, a number of important works have to be accomplished. The people of the state have reposed their faith in us, and the onus is on us to meet their expectations, while ensuring accountability of our actions.”

Aditya Nath also laid stress on sense of responsibility and accountibility among his ministerial colleagues.

“I am the CM. (Surya Pratap) Shahi ji is Cabinet minister. But the post of CM or Cabinet Minister is not meant for flaunting. In fact, it is an indicator of one’s responsibility and accountability towards the public, which elected you with an overwhelming majority,” he said, pointing towards some ministers present there.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is still the local MP, urged the party to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“In the next two years, you have to work tirelessly, irrespective of the fact that there is sunshine, rain or biting cold. Efforts should be made to ensure that the welfare schemes of the Centre percolate to the last strata of the society, and needy people are able to avail its benefits,” he said, amidst a thunderous applause from the audience.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now