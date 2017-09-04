FSL Director suspended for giving false information

Dr Upadhyaya conducted test of recovered powder by expiry date of the explosive detection kit and also misguided senior officials of the government. Dr Upadhyaya conducted test of recovered powder by expiry date of the explosive detection kit and also misguided senior officials of the government.

Around two months after chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath announced in UP Assembly that forensic test has confirmed that powder recovered from a seat in the opposition benches on July 12 was explosive material PETN (Pentaerthritol Tetranitrate), the state government on Monday suspended director of the Forensic Science Labortary (FSL), Lucknow Dr Shyam Bihari Upadhyay for giving incorrect information about the test on recovered powder.

Principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said Central Forensic Science Labortary, Hyderabad report they recieved two days back stated recovered powder was not explosive substance but Silicon Oxide (Quartz).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is conducting investigation into the recovery of powder from UP assembly, had sent powder to Central Forensic Science Labortary, Hyderabad for test.

Arvind Kumar said, Dr Upadhyaya has been suspended for different charges including for giving incomplete and incorrect information on powder recovered from UP assembly by stating it to be PETN. He added, Dr Upadhyaya conducted test of recovered powder by expiry date of the explosive detection kit and also misguided senior officials of the government.

Other charges including financial irregularities have also been invoked against Dr Upadhyaya, added Arvind Kumar.

Princiapl Secretary also stated that director general, Vigilance, Hitesh Awasthy has been asked to conduct inquiry into allegations levelled against Dr Upadhayay. During suspension period Dr Upadhyaya would be attached with the office of Director General, Vigilance.

The NIA took up investigation of the case on July 26 and registered an FIR against unidentified persons on various sections of IPCs including 121-A ( punishment for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 120 B (conspiracy), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act.

The investigation into the case is still pending, said a senior officials of NIA.

