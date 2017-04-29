Yoga trainer fears honour killing, but refuses police protection

A 35-year-old yoga trainer who had sought protection from the Gujarat High Court fearing “honour killing” by her father, a retired IPS officer and Congress leader, and husband, who were against her profession, refused police protection on Friday. Rashesha Desai told the police that she doesn’t need it. Directing the Ahmedabad police commissioner and the assistant commissioner of police (women’s cell) to provide security to Desai, Justice J B Pardiwala on Thursday said: “The writ applicant is an educated lady and would like to work and do something in life. It is very strange that the father, a former police officer of the rank of commissioner is coming in her way. I am informed that the husband is also causing unnecessary harassment…”

Fearing for life, she had claimed that her father V V Rabari and husband Keyur S Desai are against her profession. Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police A K Singh said that the petitioner and her lawyer were contacted on Friday but they refused protection. “I told them to inform the the court about it.” According to police, Rashesha didn’t give any reason for refusing the protection. But it has been learnt that the “family dispute has been settled.”

