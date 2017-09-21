Yoga to be taught in schools in Tamil Nadu: K Palaniswami

Palaniswami also said teachers had the responsibility of shaping a child by instilling discipline. (File photo) Palaniswami also said teachers had the responsibility of shaping a child by instilling discipline. (File photo)

Yoga will be taught in all schools in Tamil Nadu as part of skill development of students and enhancing their physical strength, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said today.

“To enhance skills, ensure mental peace and physical strength of all students, yoga training will be given,” he said.

Accordingly, yoga classes will be held in all schools, he said, but did not divulge when the programme will be rolled out.

Speaking at a function organised here to give away appointment orders to teachers, the Chief Minister underlined the AIADMK government’s commitment towards giving fillip to the education sector.

He listed out the various initiatives in this regard.

Palaniswami also said teachers had the responsibility of shaping a child by instilling discipline.

