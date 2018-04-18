Yoga not connected to any religion, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Express photo) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Express photo)

Yoga is the “most beautiful exercise” in the world, it has nothing to do with religion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today, urging people to refrain from raising “meaningless” controversies on the ancient exercise form.

Some people object to ‘Surya Namaskar’ despite the fact that ‘Surya’ or sun is nature, Naidu said here at the launch of the Assam government’s new health scheme – ‘Atal Amrit Abhiyan’.

“If you have a problem with Surya Namaskar, you can try Chandra Namaskar. Surya gives us light, it is not connected with any religion,” he explained.

More than 170 countries have taken up the exercise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to make yoga a mass movement, the vice president claimed.

“Yoga brings unity in mind and body. That’s why the entire world is looking towards India. Keep that in mind… Some people unnecessarily raise controversies, meaningless and absurd ones,” he said

Criticising modern lifestyle, he said physical training was earlier mandatory in schools.

“Unfortunately now morning to evening students mug up lessons. Their load should be reduced. I am happy that Prakash Javadekar (Union HRD minister) assured us of reducing the load. Also there should be physical (exercise) component (in school schedule),” he added.

The exercise is needed to stay fit, become active and dynamic, Naidu insisted.

“You are really exercising your body for your sake, not for the sake of God, or for the sake of Baba Ramdev or Narendra Bhai Modi,” he quipped.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App