Yoga is a treasure, it helps in reducing stress: ESL Narasimhan

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan, on Wednesday said yoga is a treasure which helps in reducing the stress that people have in the modern day lifestyle. Narasmihan, Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and several other state ministers participated in different International Yoga Day events organised here.

Narasimhan, along with the other officials, performed yoga at an event held at the Raj Bhavan. “Yoga is a great treasure given to us by our ancestors. We have to protect this treasure,” he said. “Yoga helps in reducing stress and tensions associated with the modern day lifestyle,” Narasmihan said.

Dattatreya, the Union Minister of State for Labour (independent charge), took part in a programme organised at the Gachibowli stadium in the city. Yoga is not a religious activity, he said adding that the traditional practice promotes good health. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, state Health Minister C Laxma Reddy and other leaders participated in the event at the Gachibowli stadium.

Perala Shekhar Rao, the vice chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, which comes under the Union sports ministry, led the International Yoga Day celebrations at Saroornagar indoor stadium.

