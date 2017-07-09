Yoga teacher arrested for molesting woman in Mumbai

The victim’s husband, who also attended Raut’s yoga sessions, said, “He has been running yoga classes for the last six years and exploiting women students. Following our complaint, another three-four women have come forward with similar complaints against the yoga teacher.” Further investigation into the case is on, police said. (Representational Image) The victim’s husband, who also attended Raut’s yoga sessions, said, “He has been running yoga classes for the last six years and exploiting women students. Following our complaint, another three-four women have come forward with similar complaints against the yoga teacher.” Further investigation into the case is on, police said. (Representational Image)

A 57-year-old yoga teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during his classes in Sewri here, police said today. The accused, Shivram Raut, who has been conducting yoga classes for the last few years, was arrested from his residence in Wadala last night, a senior officer said.

“The accused conducts yoga classes every Sunday at a school in Sewri. During the sessions, he asked the woman to keep sexual relations with him to attain ‘moksha’ (liberation) and also indulged in indecent behaviour with her,” the officer said.

The woman and her husband approached R A K Marg police station in Sewri and filed a complaint against Raut last week. Based on the complaint, police conducted a probe and arrested the accused from his house.

“The accused has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman),” the official said adding that he will be produced in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court today.

The victim’s husband, who also attended Raut’s yoga sessions, said, “He has been running yoga classes for the last six years and exploiting women students. Following our complaint, another three-four women have come forward with similar complaints against the yoga teacher.” Further investigation into the case is on, police said.

