Yoga guru Ravi Shankar and minister Irani lead Yoga enthusiasts in Himachal

Thousands of men, women and children today thronged the huge ‘chaugan’ (courtyard) of the erstwhile Katoch dynasty rulers at Sujanpurtira in Hamirpur district to observe the International Day of Yoga. The function was presided over by Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living society who was accompanied by Union Minister Smriti Irani and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Braving heavy rains and inclement weather, people took part in the exercises. Addressing the gathering, Shankar said that yoga can transform the human mind and body.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts get June 21 declared as the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations. Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat led the Yoga day event organised by the Army Training Command at the Annandale ground in Shimla. Hundreds participated in the function.

