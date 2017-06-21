Yoga Guru Ramdev, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participate in International Yoga Day celebrations

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Yog Guru Baba Ramdev taking part at a practice session of Yoga at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express photo 07.06.2017 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Yog Guru Baba Ramdev taking part at a practice session of Yoga at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express photo 07.06.2017

To celebrate the third International Yoga Day, Yoga guru Ramdev and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated in a Yoga camp at Ahmedabad. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also graced the event. Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and appealed to the people to make the ancient practice a part of their daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body and spirit.

“Happy International #YogaDay2017 to one and all! Make yoga a part of your daily life to experience the tranquility of mind, body & spirit!” he tweeted.

