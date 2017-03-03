Baba Ramdev summoned for ‘beheading’ remark

YOGA GURU Baba Ramdev has been told to appear in the Rohtak district court on April 29 for his alleged controversial remarks that if not for the law, he would have beheaded people for refusing to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai. Thursday’s order came from the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal on a complaint filed by Congress leader and former minister Subhash Batra. Senior Supreme Court advocate RK Anand, who had been appearing in the case for Batra, informed The Indian Express, “Rohtak court has summoned Baba Ramdev for the April 29 hearing.”

The state BJP government had made Baba Ramdev Haryana’s brand ambassador in January 2015. It was on April 4 last year during a Sadbhawna Sammelan organised in Rohtak that Baba Ramdev had made the alleged beheading remark. Ramdev had also said that chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai is an affirmation of citizens’ faith in their country.

Later, Batra had approached the Rohtak police with a complaint to file FIR against Ramdev. Since the police did not register FIR in the case, Batra had then approached the Rohtak court.