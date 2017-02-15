Uttarakhand polls 2017: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev asks people to vote for clean govt

Baba Ramdev will be wrestling Andrey Stadnik on Wednesday. (Source: Express file) Baba Ramdev will be wrestling Andrey Stadnik on Wednesday. (Source: Express file)

Asking people to stir out of their homes in large numbers and vote for a clean government, Yoga guru Ramdev today said voting should be made mandatory.

“I appeal to people to venture out in large numbers and vote. Karo vote par chot, mitao prajatantra ka khot (vote for clean democracy), this is what I say to people,” the yoga guru told reporters here after casting his vote.

Noting that exercising one’s right to franchise alone can lead to change, he asked people to vote for candidates who they think are clean.

“Vote for clean candidates and if you feel there is an army of corrupt nominees, vote for the less corrupt,” Ramdev said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Vote has great power. It can change PMs and CMs. People must come out and vote. I would say voting should be made compulsory for everyone. Those who don’t vote should be deprived of facilities,” he said.

When asked whether Narendra Modi government for whose installation he had worked hard was performing satisfactorily, he said it was discharging its duties with total authenticity.

“I worked hard at the time of 2014 Lok Sabha polls as change of guard at the Centre was an objective of my political movement. I think Modi ji is observing his rajdharma with total authenticity,” the yoga guru said.