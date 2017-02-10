Yet again, city to face water shortage on February 11

After three days acute of water crisis in the city this week, the residents will yet again face the problem on February 11. According to Chandigarrh Municipal Corporation officials, due to urgent repair work which is to be carried out by officials of Punjab public health wing at 66 KV Grid Substation at Kajauli Water Works, there will be no pumping of raw water from Water Works Kajauli to Water Works Sector 39 in Chandigarh.

Following this, the residents would get water supply at low pressure in the evening on February 11.There was no water from February 5 to February 7 due to a leakage in a 1200-mm pipeline of phase IV near Maruli village in Khurd.