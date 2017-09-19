Yesudas allowed entry into Kerala temple

Singer K J Yesudas Singer K J Yesudas

Singer K J Yesudas was on Monday granted permission to offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here. The temple administrative committee took the decision based on an appeal from the singer, said temple chief executive officer V Ratheesan.

Yesudas will offer prayers at the temple on Vijayadasami (September 30). To gain entry into the temple, Yesudas had submitted an affidavit via a messenger on Saturday that he is a Hindu believer and has been following the rituals of the temple.

The temple has been of late allowing entry for all those who submit such an affidavit. Although born in a Catholic family, Yesudas has been offering prayers at Mookambika temple at Kollur in Karnataka. He could not enter the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur as the temple affairs committee did not grant him permission.

However, Yesudas has been a regular visitor to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala at Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and Mookambika temple at Kollur in Karnataka. He has also rendered numerous devotional songs in praise of Hindu Gods.

The decision to allow him was taken at a meeting attended by temple head priest, chief priest, executive officer and other members of the committee. “… all members… agreed to accept the legendary singer’s request,” V Ratheesan said.

