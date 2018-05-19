Yeddyurappa’s resignation speech in Karnataka assembly: Top quotes

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa folds hands in greetings on his arrival at oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of Assembly house, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa folds hands in greetings on his arrival at oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of Assembly house, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

BS Yeddyurappa in his address to the Karnataka legislative assembly, resigned from the designation of the state’s chief minister on Saturday. Yeddyurappa, who turned emotional while delivering his resignation speech, said that the mandate was not for the JDS and the Congress and that they indulged in opportunism. “I will travel across the state non stop. We have received tremendous love and support across the state. For 2019, I promise, we will win 28 out of all 28 Lok Sabha seats. I won’t relent. I will continue to fight. I hereby resign as CM. I thank people of Karnataka,” said Yeddyurappa in his speech that marked his resignation from the chief minister’s designation.

Here are the top quotes from BS Yeddyurappa’s resignation speech:

# Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance, said Yeddyurappa.

Those who were swearing on the names of each other’s fathers and calling each other names before polls, have now come together to form this unholy alliance : Shri @BSYBJP #KarnatakaWithBJP — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 19, 2018

#I am ready to dedicate my whole life to farmers. I wanted to waive off loans upto Rs 1 lakh for farmers and wanted to provide food to for atleast 1.5 lakh farmers. Wanted to solve the issue of drought.

# People in the state have suffered a lot because of lack or irrigation, drinking water and there have been hundreds of farmer suicides.

# I was thinking about waiving of the farm loans, allocation of 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation, to uplift the scheduled caste and tribes. I stayed in the homes of Dalits and ate in their homes. I was shocked by the condition of these people. How do they eat, where do they have a bath I wondered.

# PM Modi, and Amit shah made me CM candidate. The Prime Minister never discriminated against Karnataka. He was always ready to help people of Karnataka.

# Karnataka only needs honest politicians.

# I have faced the test by fire all my life.

# BJP has full faith in Democracy.

# I assure my people that I will serve Karnataka till my last breath.

# I will ensure BJP wins 28 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

# Seats not important, anger against government matters.

