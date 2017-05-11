Yeddyurappa has no right to talk about corruption: Congress

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa (PTI Photo) BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa (PTI Photo)

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa had no moral right to bring out a ‘charge sheet’ against the Congress government as he himself was facing many corruption charges even now, Congress chief whip in the state legislative council Ivan D’Souza said today.

Addressing a press meet here, he said Yeddyurappa was currently facing trial in 15 corruption cases and was just out on bail. A number of BJP members in the assembly were also imprisoned on corruption charges during his previous rule, D’souza said.

The Congress government had successfully provided good governance in the state taking up several development projects in the last four years without giving room for complaints, while the previous BJP government lacked stability and credibility, he said.

