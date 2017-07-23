Yeddyurappa aide set to join Congress in Karnataka

BJP leader V Dhananjay Kumar is set to join the Congress in Karnataka. “I met Rahul Gandhi on Friday in Bengaluru when he was with KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) president G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Still I did not get membership of the Congress. It will be announced once I get it. They have agreed to my entry and I have accepted it without any conditions and assurances from them,” said Kumar, who is a loyalist of BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa. Kumar told The Sunday Express that he is joining the Congress to work with dignity

Congress sources said that Kumar met Rahul when he was here to attend an international conference on BR Ambedkar. He gave the go-ahead for his entry into the party that Parameshwara may announce soon.

Kumar has had a long association with the BJP. He became a legislator first in 1983.

