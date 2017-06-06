Year on, India repatriates two Pakistani boys

Babar Ali (centre) was repatriated Monday. Express Babar Ali (centre) was repatriated Monday. Express

India on Monday repatriated two Pakistani boys, who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side from Pakistan in July last year. Raza Ali, 15, and Babar Ali, 16, were lodged in observation homes in Hoshiarpur and Faridkot.

“I was offering namaz at the observation home when I was told to get ready to go back to Pakistan,” Babar told The Indian Express before crossing over to Pakistan. He added that he was very excited to be with his family again. Babar said he would now resume his studies.

“We had come to attend a wedding and out of curiosity, we went to see the Ravi river. We strayed and were taken inside the gate from fencing by the BSF,” said Raza. “While pursuing my case, my father has become indebted. My first priority is to return the borrowed money by doing some work.’’

Raza’s father Alla Rakha, a welder, told The Indian Express over phone that they rushed to the Wagah border after being informed about the repatriation. He thanked the Indian government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App