Mumbai: Year after he went missing, retired banker found murdered; wife held

Asha Wankhede was brought to Charkop police station, Kandivli, after being produced in court on Monday. (Source: Kevin DSouza) Asha Wankhede was brought to Charkop police station, Kandivli, after being produced in court on Monday. (Source: Kevin DSouza)

A year after he was reported missing from his home in Charkop, the wife of a retired State Bank of India officer was arrested by the Mumbai Police for murdering him and burying the body in Ahmednagar with the help of two others. Last week, the police arrested Charkop resident Asha Wankhede, her sister Vandana Thorve and Thorve’s boyfriend Nilesh Supekar, who live at Nepti Naka on Ahmednagar-Kalyan Road.

The deceased, Prakash Wankhede (62), lived with Asha at Akash Ganga apartments in Charkop’s sector 6. The couple’s relations were fraught, however, as Wankhede constantly suspected her of cheating on him, the police said.

According to the police, a frustrated Asha, along with her younger sister, planned to have Wankhede killed at the latter’s home. “On April 12 last year, the couple travelled to the home of the accused in Ahmednagar. The deceased was told that it was a family function,” said Vikram Deshmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XI.

At Thorve’s home, Wankhede’s food was spiked with sedatives, the police said. “After the deceased passed out, the accused hit him on the head with a heavy blunt object. After ensuring he was dead, they wrapped his body in plastic and took it in a car and buried it in a wooded area on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan road,” Deshmane said.

After returning to the city, Asha lodged a missing person’s complaint at Charkop police station on April 27, 2016, telling the police that her husband had left home 15 days ago and hadn’t returned since.

In Ahmednagar, meanwhile, the Parner police found the body with severe injuries to the head. The Parner police station registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence but was not able to identify the body.

Last month, a special squad was formed under Deepak Phatangare, senior inspector, Malwani police station, to investigate Wankhede’s disappearance after the police received information that the missing complaint could be false.

“There were discrepancies and contradictions in statements given by the wife,” Deshamne said. After investigations revealed that the couple fought frequently over Wankhede’s claims of infidelity, the police began to probe her role.

Asha was arrested after allegedly admitting under interrogation to the murder. The police then arrested Thorve and Supekar from Ahmednagar. Officers from Parner police station have arrived in the city to take custody of the trio.

“We were not able to identify the body until the arrests made by the Mumbai Police. We will interrogate them further over the planning that went into the murder,” said inspector Hanumantrao Gade of Parner police station.

