Yavatmal Baliraja Chetana Abhiyaan bears results, suicide numbers go down

The Baliraja Chetana Abhiyaan implemented in Yavatmal district has apparently borne fruits with the suicide count down by 110 from 386 to 276. The campaign involved various programmes ranging from spiritual to rehabilitative. Hundreds of bhajan, kirtan and spiritual discourse programmes were organised across the district. Essay competitions and lectures were organised in schools and colleges explaining the futility of suicide. Street plays were organised to drive home the point. Several relief and rehabilitation programmes were also implemented, like first year free education in MBBS to needy children of poor farmers, compensation of Rs 10,000 for cattle dying in lightning strike, aid of Rs 10,000 to families where someone suffered from cancer.

Appeals for generous financial help garnered impressive donations, which were utilised to help farmers’ families. The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers pitched in with Rs 60 lakh to help farm widows with milch cattle.