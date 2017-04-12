Yatra for farmers kicks off at Nagpur

A campaign to highlight the plight of farmers was launched here on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule. The 11-day “Devendra to Narendra Asud Yatra (hunter procession)”, organised by Prahaar Sanghatana of Independent MLA Bachhu Kadu and Shetkari Sanghatana, will cover several districts of Maharashtra.

Kadu, who represents Achlapur constituency in Amravati district, said the yatra had started at the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and would culminate at Vadnagar in Gujarat, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The purpose of the yatra is to highlight the plight of farmers and remind Modi of his promise of implementing the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation to fix the minimum support price to ensure 50 per cent profit on the cost of production for farmers. The other demands include complete loan waiver, permanent lifting of export ban on farm produce, PDS subsidy deposition directly in the beneficiary accounts of farmers, Rs 5,000 pension for widows and physically challenged.

