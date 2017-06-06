Yasin Bhatkal claims he’s not getting enough food, court seeks Tihar reply

Yasin Bhatkal. (File Photo) Yasin Bhatkal. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Monday sought a reply from Tihar Jail authorities after a plea by Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal alleged human rights violations and discriminatory behaviour by jail authorities.

Bhatkal alleged he is being denied “proper medical attention” and cooked food, especially during Ramzan. Bhatkal’s plea also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Additional Sessions Judge Siddarth Sharma has sought a reply from jail authorities by June 8. Tihar Jail authorities told The Indian Express that they will have to peruse the plea properly before commenting on it.

Bhatkal complained that during the month of Ramzan, the quantity and quality of food has gone down. “The applicant is fasting and has been denied food with his own money several times,” stated the plea.

He complained that eating under-cooked food has given him a stomach ache several times.

ASJ Sharma had, earlier this week, heard Bhatkal’s plea challenging solitary confinement in a high-security cell in Tihar.

Bhatkal was listed on the National Investigation Agency’s most-wanted list until his arrest from the India-Nepal border in Bihar on August 28, 2013.

