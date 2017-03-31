Yasin Bhatkal brought to Ahmedabad in 2008 serial blasts case

Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal

The police on Friday brought Yasin Bhatkal, one of the founders of the terror organisation Indian Mujahideen, to the city in connection with the 2008 serial blasts case. Co-accused Assadulla Akhtar alias Haddi was also brought to the city alongwith Bhatkal. Both were flown here by a special flight from Delhi, a police officer said.

“We have brought both of them here on transfer warrants from Tihar jail of Delhi. They are accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. We (formally) arrested them in the case,” Joint Commissioner of Police J K Bhatt said.

“Bhatkal is one of the main accused. He also knew how to make bombs,” Bhatt said.

Bhatkal, who was arrested by NIA in August 2013, had received training in Pakistan, the officer added. Akhtar had done a recce of the spots where bombs were planted, according to the police.

Both are likely to be produced in a court here tomorrow as the Crime Branch wants their custody. Eighteen blasts ripped through the city on July 26, 2008, killing 56 people and injuring over 150.

