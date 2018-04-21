Live Updates: Yashwant Sinha quits BJP, says he’s taking ‘sanyas’ from politics

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. (File) Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. (File)

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced his decision to quit the BJP during an event with opposition leaders in Patna on Saturday. “Today I am taking ‘sanyas’ from any kind of party politics, I am ending all ties with the BJP,” the minister was quoted by news agency PTI.

Sinha, who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership for quite some time, alleged that democracy was under threat under the present government.

Leaders of the AAP, the Samajwadi Party, the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Lok Dal were also present at the event.

