Live Updates: Yashwant Sinha quits BJP, says he’s taking ‘sanyas’ from politics

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced his decision to quit the BJP during an event with opposition leaders in Patna on Saturday. “Today I am taking ‘sanyas’ from any kind of party politics, I am ending all ties with the BJP,” the minister was quoted by news agency PTI.
Sinha, who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership for quite some time, alleged that democracy was under threat under the present government.
Leaders of the AAP, the Samajwadi Party, the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Lok Dal were also present at the event.
Highlights
Yashwant Sinha on democracy
The former Union minister said he would launch a strong movement to "save democracy" in the country.
Need to speak up against present situation: Yashwant Sinha
Speaking on the national forum 'Rashtriya Manch', he said, "We do not intend to turn this platform into a political party. However, if we do not speak up against the current situation prevailing in the country, the upcoming generation will hold us accountable."
Yashwant Sinha said he won't join any other party
The senior BJP leader said he would not join any other political party. "I am not going to be a member of any other political party," Sinha said.
Will always be there to serve the country: Yashwant Sinha
Yashwant Sinha, who was addressing the gathering present for the “Rashtriya Manch”, said, 'I welcome you all at the Rashtriya Manch. I will always be there to serve the country. My heart beats for this country.'
Again, earlier this week, the former BJP leader had written an open letter to the party MPs, asking them to challenge the leadership before the next elections so that correctives could be taken.
In 2017, Yashwant Sinha had created a political storm with an article in The Indian Express claiming that the Indian economy was poised for a hardlanding after demonetisation and GST.
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Renuka Choudhary and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh were also present at the meeting of the Rashtra Manch.
"I am not an aspirant for any top post and I am making it clear here that I am not at all interested to seek any post," the former Union minister said at the meeting.
