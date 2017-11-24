Yashwant Sinha on Moody’s rating: ‘Explain it to a farmer in Vidarbha’

Yashwant Sinha at the event. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Yashwant Sinha at the event. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The recent upgrade of India’s rating by credit rating agency Moody’s may not mean much to a farmer in Vidarbha, senior BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said on Thursday. Sinha, who was speaking at a programme organised by the Vasantdada Seva Sanghstha in Pune, said, “Explain the change of rating from BAA3 to BAA2 to a farmer in Vidarbha”.

Attacking the government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Sinha also said that “India was a textbook example of how not to implement GST”, and called for a complete overhaul of the tax regime. “There is no doubt that GST is the best indirect tax system in the world. That is the reason why a majority of countries have implemented GST. But someone should write a book … the way India has implemented GST is a text book example of how not to implement GST. It should be a case study at Harvard, Yale, Princeton…,” said Sinha.

Recalling his article in The Indian Express, in which he had attacked the government’s handling of the economy for the first time, Sinha said some “changes had been made” after the article was published.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App