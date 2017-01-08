Yashwant Sinha-led team recommends dialogue to address Kashmir issue

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha BJP leader Yashwant Sinha

A five-member delegation, which visited Kashmir twice under BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s leadership following the summer unrest, has recommended “multi-dimensional dialogue” including with the separatists. It has sought improvement in the human rights situation in its report that was released on Saturday.

“As for an India-Pakistan dialogue, it is contingent upon several other issues,’’ said the report. It called for urgent psychological counselling for minors being released from detentions. “We suggest that a plan for counselling is put in place for this based on the experience of similar efforts in 2010.’’ It recommended interface between civil society groups and civil and police officials for confidence building.

The report noted that Kashmiris believe that there is a “crisis of acknowledgement” of the problem with the Indian state. “Almost every Kashmiri we met said that there was a need for a one time political settlement and that unless the political issue was resolved, destruction would continue to visit the Valley.’’

It noted that there is a near complete lack of faith in anything that the government of India says or promises because of a history of broken commitments.