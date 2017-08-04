Yashwant Sinha-led team likely to visit Kashmir this month

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha would be leading a team of concerned citizens to Kashmir. (Source: Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha would be leading a team of concerned citizens to Kashmir. (Source: Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

A team of “concerned citizens” led by former Union minister and senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha is likely to visit Kashmir Valley from August 17 to 20. The group had first visited the Valley in October last year, followed by a second visit in the second week of December. The group, which was gradually expanded to include about 25 eminent citizens, came out with two reports later.

Former Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Wajahat Habibullah told The Indian Express that the dates were tentative as of now. “It is a group of concerned citizens and not a delegation,” he said. The team would include Habibullah, Kapil Kak from Centre of Air Power Studies, Sushobha Barve from the Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation and Congress leader Manish Tewari.

Habibullah, who recently visited Srinagar and Anantnag with his family, said he found the atmosphere “very positive” to find a solution to the Kashmir issue. “We will meet Hurriyat leaders, intellectuals and all stakeholders during our stay,” he said. The earlier reports of the team of “concerned citizens” had recommended a “multi-dimensional dialogue”, which included talks with Hurriyat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App