Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh announces 10-day ‘village bandh’ from June 1

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. (File) Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. (File)

Under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, nearly 110 farmers associations have given a call for a nation wide ‘village bandh’ from June 1 to June 10 to press for the demands related to farmers. The organisation has appealed to farmers across the country to stop supply of their produce like milk, vegetables, fruits and cereals in the cities. Also, these farmers associations have called a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on June 10 and have appealed the traders fraternity to support in the bandh.

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who quit the BJP recently, announced the call for the village bandh at a press conference on Monday. He is the ‘margdarshak’ for Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh.

The organisation demanded that loan of farmers across the country should be waived off, they should be given profitable price for their produce and their income should be insured. The organisation appealed to the farmers to distribute their produce among the poor during the agitation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App