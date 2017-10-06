Yashwant Sinha has found ally in Congress: BJP

Congress leader Manish Tewari, BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the book release function in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal) Congress leader Manish Tewari, BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the book release function in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal)

Reacting to former finance minister Yashwant Sinha’s latest round of barbs, the BJP on Thursday said the party leader was on the side of the Kauravas. BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Sinha has become an “unabashed apologist for the corrupt and anti-poor” erstwhile UPA government and found a new ally in the Congress.

“It has become clear today from where he is drawing all his wisdom. His presence at an event of a Congress leader shows who are influencing his economics. This is very unfortunate,” Baluni said.

Another spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said Sinha “while claiming to be a know-all economist is conveniently glossing over his own disastrous performance as a finance minister when he pledged India’s gold overseas”.

“He has turned an unabashed apologist for the corrupt, inflationary, anti-poor and disastrous economic governance of the UPA-led Congress government at the Centre, a party in which he has found a new ally to seek his next job. It remains to be seen what a jobless Rahul Gandhi can offer to Sinha. Like the Shishupal in Mahabharata whose filthy abuses resulted in his end, Sinha’s treacherous activities are reaching the tolerance point,” Rào said.

