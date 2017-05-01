Yamuna: NGT orders inspection of STPs at Delhi Gate, Okhla

The National Green Tribunal has ordered inspection of the sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Delhi Gate drain and Okhla with a view to effect cleaning of waste water reaching the Yamuna. and sought report with regard to functioning of these plants. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and a nominee from IIT Roorkee to jointly inspect these STPs and submit an analytical report on the effluent samples.

The tribunal was informed that a total of 14 STP projects are to be constructed to clean the waste water reaching the Yamuna, of which seven are to be built by the Delhi Jal Board with its own fund.

“The officers have stated that for all the seven STP projects, the work order has been issued to M/s Larsen and Toubro whose representative is present before the tribunal and confirms the same. The representative of M/s L&T shall submit a complete action plan within two weeks… in relation to these projects and also submit that how early the projects can be completed,” the bench noted.

During the hearing, the green panel was also apprised that there has been sufficient progress in the execution of the judgment of the tribunal and awarding of work for execution.

The direction came as the NGT was hearing a plea on the monitoring of implementation of the ‘Maili se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project 2017’.

