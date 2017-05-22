Yamuna infused with oxygen using cylinders and pipes

In a unique protest, Yamuna was today given oxygen using cylinders and pipes by a group of volunteers who wanted to draw attention of lawmakers to the pollution in the river.

River Connect volunteers gathered at the Etmauddaula view point park with cylinders and pipes.

“Yamuna has zero oxygen level which has resulted in the death of marine life. The river water is unfit for human consumption and even bacterias cannot survive,” a river activist, Shravan Kumar Singh, said.

The river is mostly dry which poses a threat to the foundation of the Taj Mahal which experts say should remain moist with river water.

The city also observed the water tragedy day today, marking the death of 21 people who died after drinking municipal water on May 21, 1993.

