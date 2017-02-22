Woman killed in road mishap

A 25-year-old woman was on Wednesday killed and four others injured in a mishap on Yamuna Expressway at Greater Noida, police said. Archana died on the spot when the driver of the car she was travelling in lost control over the vehicle and it rammed the road divider and then hit another car coming from Noida near Chuhadpur underpass, Kasna SHO Sudhir Tyagi said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Mukteshwar Srivastava and Rohit Srivastava who were in the car with Archana were injured in the mishap, he said.

Two persons who were in the other car also suffered minor injuries, the SHO said.