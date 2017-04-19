Yamuna Expressway cancels 17 housing projects as builders sold layout plan without approval: Reports

According to reports, the plans were reportedly cancelled after the builders had not clarified some objections raised by the Authority for the housing plans between the time period of 2014-2016. According to reports, the plans were reportedly cancelled after the builders had not clarified some objections raised by the Authority for the housing plans between the time period of 2014-2016.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yamuna Expressway) on Wednesday cancelled at least 17 layout plans of six builders as they sold it without approval, as reported by news agency ANI. According to reports in ET Realty, the plans were reportedly cancelled after the builders had not clarified some objections raised by the Authority for the housing plans between the time period of 2014-2016. The report also said that out of the 17 projects, 11 belonged to the Jaypee group, while six others belong to other leading real estate developers.

The six-lane, 165-km long Yamuna Expressway is a controlled-access expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The entire cost of project was approximately Rs 128.39 billion, that roughly translates to USD 2 billion.

More details awaited.

