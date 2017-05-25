Yamuna Expressway car robbery: Man shot dead, 4 women allegedly raped

Armed robbers struck a group of eight people travelling to Bulandshahr in a vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours on Thursday, shooting dead a man and looting cash and jewellery. Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gunpoint after they tried to resist the robbery bid.

SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar, Love Kumar said the women have alleged gang rape and have been sent for medical examination. An FIR has been registered. The police said the incident took place near Sabota village in Jewar around 1.40 am when the eight people were going to visit a relative undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh.

“The gang of five robbers targeted the vehicle after the driver stopped it near a roadside hut to fix a flat tyre. The occupants were attacked and, along with an old man who was in the hut, taken to a field nearby. The women were misbehaved with and a man was shot dead when he resisted,” Kumar said. The police said the robbers took away jewellery and Rs 44,000 in cash.

The incident is reminiscent of the horrific gang rape of a woman and her 13-year-old daughter in July last year when they were travelling in a car from Noida to Shahjahanpur. The incident took place on the national highway passing through Bulandshahr.

The Sabota incident comes at a time when opposition parties have been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government in over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. The chief minister had recently said criminals in the state will not be allowed to go scot-free.

