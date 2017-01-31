Yamuna Expressway: 6 killed in separate accidents

Six people lost their lives in different accidents on the Yamuna Expressway today due to poor visibility.

An industrialist, Santosh Chaturvedi, was travelling with his friend from Mathura to Noida when his car collided with a vehicle near the Jewar toll plaza. Three people died on the spot while six were injured critically, police said.

The accident caused a heavy traffic jam on the Expressway.

In a second incident, a bike was hit by a vehicle near Chapargadh village killing the driver of the bike on the spot. In another incident a bus rammed into a woman, killing her on the spot.

In the fourth accident, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle killing him on the spot. “All injured were admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida and the bodies have been sent for post mortem,” SP Rural Sujata Singh said.