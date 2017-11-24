Yamaha launches new MT-09 superbike at Rs 10.88 lakh: 5 things to know

Yamaha’s new superbike MT-09 Yamaha’s new superbike MT-09

The new version of Yamaha MT-09 is all set to hit the roads as India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Friday launched the bike priced at Rs 10.88 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi). Here are five things you must know about this amazing superbike:

*Powered by a newly developed 847 cc, 3-cylinder engine, the new Yamaha MT-09 is equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology.

* The new version is a sportier motorcycle. Its 849 inline-3 cross-plane crank produces 115 Horse Power and the bike weighs 193 kilograms.

* The new bike has been constructed with excellent rigidity balance that contributes towards the bike’s agile handling performance and power delivery.

* The bike offers superb suspension with fully adjustable front forks and flashes remote reservoir Ohlins shock at the rear. The new version gets adjustable forks where both the legs can be tuned for rebound and compression damping.

*Other technical highlights include a slipper clutch, three different throttle valve control mapped to the engine and lightweight aluminium frame and single-arm, led twin-eye headlights and switchable traction control system.

This model will be imported as a completely built unit by India Yamaha Motor.

