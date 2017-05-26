Y Tsering appointed as chief secretary of Meghalaya

Y Tsering has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, officials sources said on Friday.

Tsering, a 1983-batch IAS officer, will be replacing KS Kropha who has been convicted by a CBI court in a coal scam case.

The appointment was made by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Thursday after the government received a copy of the order of CBI special court stating Kropha’s imprisonment for two years in a coal scam case, they said.

“The then chief secretary (Kropha) had intimated the government and the chief minister on the need to relieve him of his post following the court order. The government had acted accordingly,” a senior government official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

