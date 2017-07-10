Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy elected YSR Congress chief again

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was unanimously re-elected president of the YSR Congress at the party’s third plenary on Sunday. In the course of his his three-year term, he will lead the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The plenary was held at ANU campus at Mangalagiri, Amaravati. Following his re-election, Jagan announced a padayatra from Idupulapaya to Ichchapuram from October 27, emulating his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s 2003 padayatra. The padayatra will begin at Idupulapaya after a visit by Jagan to Tirupati. He will visit all the districts before ending the padayatra at Ichchapuram in Srikaklulam.

YSR Congress’s honorary president and Jagan’s mother Y S Vijayamma Sunday said her husband had a place in the hearts of people in the state, even after his death eight years ago. She said the large crowd at the plenary proved that “people have not forgotten YSR’s iconic padayatra, YSR’s welfare schemes and YSR’s love”.

