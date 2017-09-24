Xi Jinping-Narendra Modi meet set direction for China-India ties: envoy

Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu in Kolkata on Friday (Source: Express Photo/Subham Dutta) Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu in Kolkata on Friday (Source: Express Photo/Subham Dutta)

The meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Xiamen on September 5 “has set the direction for the relationship” between the two countries, the Chinese Consul General said here on Saturday. With the Doklam stand-off behind the two countries and a de-escalation at the border, the Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu spoke about resumed initiatives in West Bengal and east India.

Speaking at the celebration of China National Day (October 1) in the city, Ma announced a slew of initiatives targeting east India. He announced a competition to find the safest and most environment-friendly Durga Puja pandal, in collaboration with Kolkata-based NGO Impact.

“There exists huge potential for exchanges and cooperation between China and Eastern India. We are working with the state government to invite Chinese officials and business delegations to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit in January next year,” said Ma. The Consul General added that China’s relations with other countries in the world have seen great progress since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, and now “China has become an important member of the international community, which contributes greatly to peace, stability and development of the world”.

“China successfully hosted the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and 29 heads of state and officials of over 140 countries and representatives from 80 international organizations took part in the forum, and this ushered in a new stage of translating the Belt and Road Initiative from vision to action. About 20 days ago, the 9th BRICS Summit and the Dialogue between BRICS Economies and other relevant developing countries were held in Xiamen, China,” he said adding the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Xiamen on 5 September 2017 “has set the direction for the relationship” between the two countries.

