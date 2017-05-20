Wrong doers will not have ‘political guardians’: Kerala CM   

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Sending a strong message against corruption, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said wrong doers will not have ‘political guardians’ in LDF rule. “There is no corruption charge against the government. We have been able to give a corruption free governance during the past one year,” he told reporters here, listing out his government’s achievements. Government’s effort was to transform the state into a corruption free one, he said.

When it was pointed out that probe into corruption cases like bar bribery and solar scams seemed to be limping along, Vijayan said his government would not compromise on corruption cases of the previous UDF regime.

“However, Government cannot intervene in the probe of the investigation agencies,” he said. Vijayan claimed that the CPI(M) led LDF government had succeeded in ushering in a healthy political culture by ‘cleansing’ the system left by the previous UDF government, which saw the emergence of a ‘decaying’ political culture.

“They clung to power with greed”, he said adding wrong doers will not have ‘political guardians any more’. “A cleansing of political culture took place during the one year LDF rule,” Vijayan said, adding his government’s effort was to bring development and peace back to the state.

The Chief Minister said there was no dearth of controversies in the state.”But this government will not go behind controversies. We will implement what is good for the people and no controversy will stand as impediment, he added.

Vijayan said there has been a gradual decrease in opposition to development of National Highways and laying of GAIL pipeline project and people had started cooperate

Government was prepared to give good compensation to those who would lose their land, he said.On the state’s Kerala Bank proposal, he said it would become a reality soon. On inauguration of Kochi Metro,he said the state was keen that the Prime Minister inaugurate the prestigious project.

“We had written to the Prime Minister’s Office in April, seeking his convenience to inaugurate the project.Government is in touch with PMO and we are hopeful that the PM will inaugurate it’, he said. Asked if private investments have come into the state, the Chief Minister said some talks had been held in this regard, especially in the IT sector.

He described as ‘unfortunate’, the continuing standoff between the media and lawyers in Kerala. “This situation should not continue. Both groups should hold discussions and sort it out,” he said.

