Writers, Left leaders back Jnanpith awardee M T Vasudevan Nair who criticised note ban

Writers and Left leaders have rallied behind noted Malayalam writer and Jnanpith awardee M T Vasudevan Nair who faced BJP ire over criticising the demonetisation.

Releasing a book on demonetisation in Malappuram on Tuesday, Nair had taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Tughlaq had shifted his capital not because of his crankiness alone, but also when the voice of dissent from people reached his palace.

He had added that such voice of dissent would come up always. “Those at the helm of affairs in the country as well as the RBI have changed their stand. All the nations which had withdrawn the currencies have faced catastrophic impact. The African nations are best examples for that,” he said.

Reacting to the writer’s observations on demonetisation, BJP state general secretary M N Radhakrishnan questioned the knowledge of Nair to comment on the issue. “Nair reacted on the issue without realising the facts. If writer Sethu (who has also been chairman of a bank) had commented on the issue, it makes sense,’’ said Radhakrishnan.

The BJP leader said Nair was airing his opinion for certain other forces. “When CPM rebel leader T P Chandrasekharan was murdered, Nair had remained silent. Then, he did neither write nor comment on the brutal killing,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the BJP had exposed its “fascist face” by insulting the writer. “It is a barbaric act to insult Nair personally on charges of commenting on scrapping of the currencies,” he said.

Writer and critic M N Karassery said the writer reflected the sufferings of Indians due to demonetisation.

“The BJP leader should realise that a person need not be an economic scholar to reflect the miseries of common man caused by Modi’s action on the notes,” said Karassery.

Noted historian M G S Narayanan said: “The action of the BJP reflects the autocratic tendency. Cultural leaders and intellectuals have every right to comment on demonetisation.”