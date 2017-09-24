Writer Arun Sadhu hospitalised, in critical condition

Only in Express
By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:September 24, 2017 8:28 pm
Writer Arun Sadhu was admitted in Sion hospital Sunday morning in a critical condition. He remains on ventilator support in intensive care unit at the government run hospital. According to hospital doctors, he was rushed to the Sion hospital at 10 am on Sunday. “He suffers from existing condition of cardio myopathy. It is an old heart condition. His heart is not responding and the condition is currently critical,” said Dr Jayshree Mondkar, dean in charge at the hospital.

Sadhu, known for his work Mumbai Dinank which was his first novel, Kakasaheb Gadgil, Simhasan and many more novels in Hindi, English and Marathi, has also win the Sahitya Academy award. Doctors treating him said his condition has worsened and requires constant monitoring. “Our focus is to revive his heart. He is on external support for heart functioning,” Mondkar added.

Sadhu, 76, has written in rise of Shiv Sena, Vietnam war and Chinese revolution. He has also written several short stories and worked as a journalist in several newspapers. The journalist has won several awards such as Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, NC Kelkar and Acharya Atre award.

