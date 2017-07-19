Delhi: Former wrestler held in connection with rape of 16-year-old kabaddi player

Naresh Dahiya Naresh Dahiya

Two days after a 16-year-old girl, who claims to be a national-level kabaddi player, alleged that she was raped on July 9, Delhi Police has arrested a 46-year-old former national level wrestler, on late Tuesday night in connection to the case. The girl approached the police on Monday following which a case was registered at the Model Town police station.

Sources told The Indian Express the accused identified as Naresh Dahiya, a native of Karala village, used to train wrestlers at Chhatarsaal stadium and also give trainings to wrestlers at his akhada in Shahbad Dairy area. “The arrest of Dahiya was made after police traced him with the help of technical surveillance. During interrogation, the accused has admitted his crime,” the sources said.

The girl told the police, in her complaint, that a few weeks ago she met a man, aged between 35-40, who posed as a senior official of Chhatrasal Stadium administration. “She claimed that the incident took place on July 9 when the accused picked her up from outside Chhatrasal Stadium in his car and took her to a flat in Rohini on the pretext of introducing her to a few of his friends,” a police officer said.

The girl alleged that he offered her drinks, which may have been laced with sedatives, as she fell unconscious soon after consuming it and later realised that she was sexually abused by him.“After committing the crime, the accused threatened her of dire consequences and then dropped her off at a bus stand,” the officer added.

The girl stated in her complaint that initially she was scared about reporting the incident, however, she later discussed it with her friends and mustered courage to approach the police. “After receiving the complaint, the girl was sent for medical examination at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, which confirmed rape. Based on the girl’s statement, a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC, and several sections of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) was registered at Model Town police station,” the officer said.

