Wreckage of IAF’s missing Sukhoi-30 jet found; no information on pilots

The wreckage of the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 fighter jet has been found close to the last known position of the aircraft, news agency ANI reported. The development comes after search operations continued for three consecutive days. However, there was no information on the missing two pilots. According to reports, debris was found in dense forest area near the China border.

The Sukhoi jet had gone missing after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari air force station in Assam on Tuesday on a routine training sortie. The aircraft had lost radar and radio contact near the China border within less than an hour of its take-off.

As part of the massive search operation, Su-30 and C-130 aircraft with electro-optical payload and ALH helicopters had been pressed into service. In addition, more personnel were also deployed to the existing four ground parties of IAF personnel, nine teams of the Indian Army and two teams of the state administration.

