Wreckage of IAF’s missing Sukhoi-30 jet found; no information on pilots

The Sukhoi jet had gone missing after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari air force station in Assam on Tuesday on a routine training sortie.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2017 12:38 pm
Sukhoi Jet missing, Sukhoi 30 missing, indian aircraft debris, sukhoi wreckage missing, sukhoi 30 found, Sukhoi Jet missing news, Sukhoi jet missing news, Sukhoi jet news, India sukhoi jet missing news, india-china, latest news, India news Tezpur: File picture of Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30 plane. A Su30 jet with two pilots on board has gone missing after taking off from Salonibari air force station in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The wreckage of the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 fighter jet has been found close to the last known position of the aircraft, news agency ANI reported. The development comes after search operations continued for three consecutive days. However, there was no information on the missing two pilots. According to reports, debris was found in dense forest area near the China border.

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet with 2 pilots on board went missing near Tezpur in Assam . (Source: PTI Graphics)

As part of the massive search operation, Su-30 and C-130 aircraft with electro-optical payload and ALH helicopters had been pressed into service. In addition, more personnel were also deployed to the existing four ground parties of IAF personnel, nine teams of the Indian Army and two teams of the state administration.

  1. L
    lafanga
    May 26, 2017 at 12:20 pm
    The pilots decided to ditch the plane and defect for a better life in China. They will be found in few days sel vegetables in some Chinese market so no need to panic.
    Reply

