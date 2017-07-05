Wreckage of missing IAF chopper found in Papum Pare District in Arunachal Pradesh

The IAF chopper that had already made several sorties since the morning and had evacuated as many as 50 people including several women and children from Sagalee to Itanagar, went missing around 4 PM on Tuesday. (Representative Image) The IAF chopper that had already made several sorties since the morning and had evacuated as many as 50 people including several women and children from Sagalee to Itanagar, went missing around 4 PM on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

The wreckage of the Indian Air Force helicopter that went missing on Tuesday has been found in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh. The advanced light helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force was deployed for evacuating people from the flood-hit district of Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh since Tuesday morning, had gone missing in the afternoon amid heavy fog and rain.

There were three crew members and a police personnel on board when it took off from Sagalee. The IAF chopper that had already made several sorties since the morning and had evacuated as many as 50 people including several women and children from Sagalee to Itanagar, went missing around 4 PM on Tuesday.

(More Details Awaited)

