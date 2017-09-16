Wraps up visit after meeting RSS, BJP workers

Kanpur BJP district president Surendra Maithani said the President was accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other ministers. Kanpur BJP district president Surendra Maithani said the President was accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other ministers.

PRESIDENT RAM Nath Kovind concluded his first visit to his home town of Kanpur, since he assumed office, by meeting RSS functionaries and BJP leaders and workers. Nearly 100 people, including over two dozen RSS leaders, met the President at the residence of RSS functionary from eastern region, Ishwar Chand Gupta, at Tilak Nagar area.

A former BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Gupta is a member of RSS Poorvi Kshetra executive committee. Till last year, he had been the ‘sanghchalak’ of the Poorvi Kshetra for 20 consecutive years.

Kanpur BJP district president Surendra Maithani said the President was accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other ministers. “The President visited Gupta’s residence to ask about his well being, as Gupta is suffering from liver ailment… Recently, the President had helped him getting treatment and proper care in a liver institute in Delhi,” Maithani said.

“Gupta is a very prominent and influential RSS leader. As an MP, too, he kept working for RSS. Till last year, he was kshetra sanghchalak. For the last one year, he is a member of the regional committee and is active in RSS,” said a senior BJP leader.

The leader added: “Around 100 prominent people, including BJP leaders, RSS functionaries, local businessmen and teachers were at Gupta’s place to meet the President. We felt honoured because the President recognised almost 80 per cent of those present. He asked about our well being.”

Maithani said he requested for an AIIMS-like medical institute to be set up in Kanpur. “He appeared convinced,” he added.

