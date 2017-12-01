Would sue BS Yeddyurappa for calling me ‘commission agent’: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Water Resources Minister M B Patil on Friday said he would take legal action against state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa for reportedly calling him a “commission agent” in the state government. “I have consulted legal experts regarding former chief minister Yeddyurappa calling me a commission agent in the Siddaramaiah government. A case will be filed against him,” Patil said.

A notice regarding this would soon be sent to Yeddyurappa, he said in a statement here.

Citing Yeddyurappa’s reported allegation, terming him a commission agent who provided financial resources to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Patil said, “I have taken his statement very seriously.”

The BJP leader reportedly made the charge a couple of days ago in Vijayapura district during his ongoing statewide ‘Karnataka Parivartan Yatra’, ahead of the 2018 assembly polls.

The minister also has said that he would respond to the charges by Yeddyurappa against him and the state government, during the chief minister’s visit to Vijayapura (Patil’s home district) on December 4.

