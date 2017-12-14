‘Would strive to ensure healthy discussion is held’, says Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Source: Express photo/File) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Source: Express photo/File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today said she would strive to ensure that a healthy discussion is held on all issues raised by leaders of political parties in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow.

She also said that besides government business, she would try to take up matters raised by members in the course of the session.

Talking to reporters after an all-party meeting convened by her, she said the assistance of INTACH is being taken to upkeep the Parliament house, which is a living heritage.

Repair of pillars and upkeep of floors would be done after seeking help of experts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the meeting at the fag end to have customary dinner with leaders of various parties.

The session ends on January 5 and would have 14 sittings.

